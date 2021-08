One-time Montreal rotisserie chicken landmark Laurier BBQ has made a comeback — well, sort of. A new venture going by the same name has opened on St-Viateur Street — a couple blocks away from where the original once stood, on Laurier — and comes from a trio of new owners who say they want to bring back some of its signature dishes. Franco Parreira, Maxime Tremblay, and Emmanuel Goubard (owners of Saint-Lambert restaurant Victoria BBQ and the now-defunct restaurant 3734 in St-Henri) are behind the revival, which opened yesterday as a (mostly) takeout affair (there are reportedly a few tables set up outside).