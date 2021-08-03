Hutchinson schools will require masks indoors for students, staff, visitors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The superintendent of Hutchinson Public Schools says students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors at all USD 308 properties. Mike Folks said in a video posted on a district's Facebook page that the mandate, regardless of vaccination status, is effective Wednesday. There will be no mask requirement for outdoor sports and activities, but they are recommended, and there will be no temperature checks.www.kake.com
Comments / 0