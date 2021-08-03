Second season of 'Ted Lasso' driving Apple TV+ viewer popularity climb
The return of Apple TV+ programming like "Ted Lasso" is fueling significant audience gains for their second seasons, according to a streaming media data aggregator. Apple has already revealed that the second season opener to "Ted Lasso" broke its viewing record. Now an independent streaming aggregator claims that Apple TV+ as a whole is becoming more popular, and prompting trial users to subscribe.forums.appleinsider.com
