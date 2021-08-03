Cancel
TV Series

Second season of 'Ted Lasso' driving Apple TV+ viewer popularity climb

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

The return of Apple TV+ programming like "Ted Lasso" is fueling significant audience gains for their second seasons, according to a streaming media data aggregator. Apple has already revealed that the second season opener to "Ted Lasso" broke its viewing record. Now an independent streaming aggregator claims that Apple TV+ as a whole is becoming more popular, and prompting trial users to subscribe.

TV & Videos Posted by
BGR.com

You can save money on Netflix and other streaming services with this one simple trick

The television landscape has changed drastically over the last five years. Not too long ago, consumers had to have a cable subscription to enjoy the best TV programming available. These days, more people than ever are forgoing cable and opting instead for a streaming subscription. In fact, with the content available on services like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and YouTube TV, the case for signing up for a pricey and lengthy cable subscription is less compelling than it’s ever been. One of the ironies of the new streaming landscape, however, is that people aren’t necessarily spending less on TV entertainment. While...
TV & Videos moneytalksnews.com

HBO Wants You to Watch Its Programming — for Free

HBO is inviting you to watch its content for free. The entertainment network says folks who download the HBO Max app can watch select episodes of popular programming at no cost before they sign up for the streaming service. The offer is being framed as a “sneak peek” at some...
TV Shows TechRadar

Roku TVs and streaming devices are getting a massive movie overhaul

Roku is about to benefit from a whole lot more movies and TV shows thanks to a merger between Vudu and FandangoNOW that will see the former become the official entertainment store on the popular streaming platform. Fandango Media, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, has announced its plans to make Vudu...
TV & Videos Posted by
BGR.com

This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected

Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
TV & Videos TechRadar

How to watch Schmigadoon! online: stream the new Apple TV Plus series

Schmigadoon! is the word tripping off our tongues right now, the title of a new 6-part musical parody on Apple TV Plus. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and long-time SNL cast member Cecily Strong, it’s an affectionate throwback to the Golden Age of musical theatre, given a modern twist and featuring an excellent ensemble of comedy actors. Below we’ll explain how to watch Schmigadoon online now when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.
TV Series 9to5Mac

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2

Ted Lasso returns with its second season on the Apple TV+ streaming service, following the phenomenal success of season one. Season two will have twelve episodes in total, including a Christmas special debuting in August, with episodes releasing weekly from now until October 8. If you haven’t yet joined the Diamond Dogs, here’s how to start watching one of the funniest and heartwarming comedies of recent times …
New York City, NY Decider

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ Are an Irrepressibly Optimistic Double Act

Right now the happiest place on earth might very well be Apple TV+. Tomorrow brings the return of the feel-good hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, a show lauded for its ability to bring kindness and levity to folks during the shitstorm that was 2020. But when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres, it won’t be alone. Last week, Apple TV+’s latest comedy gem, Schmigadoon!, premiered. Together, Ted Lasso and Schmigadoon! make the perfect programming double act. Both are hilarious, full of heart, and exactly the escape we all need right now.
TV Shows ithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ tops TV show charts in United States and worldwide

Apple TV+ award-winning comedy show ‘Ted Lasso’ top the TV show charts in the United States and worldwide. A new list of top 10 television shows in July by JustWatch revealed that Ted Lasso took the lead as the most-watched television series. Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso in the series telling the journey of a small-time coach of American college football from Kansas, who is hired to coach a professional English soccer team in England.
TV & Videos CNET

Ted Lasso is back on Apple TV Plus with season 2. Here's everything to know

Ted Lasso -- a feel-good, fish-out-of-water sports dramedy that's maybe Apple TV Plus' closest thing to a breakout hit -- is back on Apple TV Plus with its new second season. But Apple's subscription video service is a bit different than the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Unlike its main competitors, it doesn't have a deep library for you to dive into, and unlike Netflix, it doesn't drop all the episodes of a season at once. Instead, Apple TV Plus has a relatively small (but growing) lineup of originals, like Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, Physical and The Morning Show and others -- and new episodes are released weekly.
TV & Videos 9to5Mac

First episode of Ted Lasso season 2 now available to stream on Apple TV+

The first episode of the second season of Apple’s hit comedy Ted Lasso is now available to stream on Apple TV+. This episode is titled “Goodbye Earl.” You can watch the new season on any of your devices that support the Apple TV app or website. If you haven’t already watched the first season of Ted Lasso, you should catch up before watching this new episode.
Business Macdaily News

Apple looks to lease Hollywood production campus for filming shows and movies

Apple has informed real-estate developers that the company wants to lease a large production campus in the Hollywood area for its growing entertainment operations, The Wall Street Journal reports Tuesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”. Erich Schwartzel for The Wall Street Journal:. Apple told development executives it is looking...
Cell Phones Apple Insider

HBO officially kills Apple TV Channels integration

The AT&T-owned company first pulled streaming integration with Apple TV channels back in May, but it let existing users retain access to HBO content through the Apple TV app. Now, that grandfathered support appears to be ending. The company was one of the first major cable networks to offer integration...

