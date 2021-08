Amazon wants to give you a 10 dollar credit…but, you have to let them scan your hand! The promotional credit will go to anyone who registers a biometric print of their palm at one of their in-person stores. The new technology could soon allow registered shoppers to pay for goods by simply waving their hand. The company says their future payment system is designed to “unlock your world by giving you the freedom to pay, enter, and identify with nothing but your palm”.