Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, MT

Blaine County Library

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe library will be open limited hours today, August 4th, due to staff scheduling issues. We will be open 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience. Summer programs are officially over. We send a huge shoutout to Alyssa Hewitt and all her helpers from P.A.W.S. for a special Story Time presentation last Tuesday. The puppies were a big hit! We would also like to thank the Wildlife Museum for giving our Summer Reading kids a tour and reading a story. Even though our weekly programs are over, we encourage kids to keep reading and turning in time logs. Friday August 13th will be the final day to turn in time logs. We will then tally up the hours read and draw for prizes. Regular programs will resume in September.

www.blainecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blaine County, MT
Blaine County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Reichs
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
Karin Slaughter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#The Wildlife Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy