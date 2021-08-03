Blaine County Library

The library will be open limited hours today, August 4th, due to staff scheduling issues. We will be open 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience. Summer programs are officially over. We send a huge shoutout to Alyssa Hewitt and all her helpers from P.A.W.S. for a special Story Time presentation last Tuesday. The puppies were a big hit! We would also like to thank the Wildlife Museum for giving our Summer Reading kids a tour and reading a story. Even though our weekly programs are over, we encourage kids to keep reading and turning in time logs. Friday August 13th will be the final day to turn in time logs. We will then tally up the hours read and draw for prizes. Regular programs will resume in September.