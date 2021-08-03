Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

After 50 years, new branding reflects the future of Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club

waltonsun.com
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA BEACH — After more than 50 years, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club has unveiled a new logo to coincide with its course and club renovations. The club and its membership had a strong desire to not only pay tribute to the past but also realize its future. After months of research and design, the club’s board of directors and committees have unveiled what they feel will reflect how the community, members, member experience, club amenities and facilities have evolved — focusing on the unique and shared characteristics of the golf and beach club.

www.waltonsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
City
Golf, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Design#Color#Sr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy