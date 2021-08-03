Journal Jots

Summer Reading participants should turn in the total number of books read this summer by Aug. 6. Drawings for grand prizes will take place the week of Aug. 9. If you have completed the July Book Challenge please notify the library. The Book Challenge for Aug. is to read a book featuring sports or athletes. Parents are encouraged to register their preschool children for the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Check out the Small Business Resource page on the library website.