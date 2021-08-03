Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlem, MT

Journal Jots

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Summer Reading participants should turn in the total number of books read this summer by Aug. 6. Drawings for grand prizes will take place the week of Aug. 9. If you have completed the July Book Challenge please notify the library. The Book Challenge for Aug. is to read a book featuring sports or athletes. Parents are encouraged to register their preschool children for the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Check out the Small Business Resource page on the library website.

www.blainecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blaine County, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Blaine County, MT
Government
City
Harlem, MT
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Rodeo#The Blaine County Journal#Bear Paw Livestock#Chinook Vet#Ez Mart#Normans Ranchwear#Westside Self Service#The Harlem Food Bank#Blue Horizon Seniors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy