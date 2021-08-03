Earnings Beat In The Cards For NY Times' Stock?
New York Times (NYSE: NYT) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday, August 4. We expect NYT to likely beat the earnings expectations and see revenues coming in line, driven by the positive momentum of digital subscriptions. The company expects subscription revenues to increase approximately 15% compared with the second quarter of 2020 with digital-only subscription revenue expected to increase approximately 30%. Overall advertising revenues are expected to increase 55-60% year-over-year (y-o-y), with digital ad revenue up 70-75% thanks to some easy comps from last year's ad slump. Our forecast indicates that NYT's valuation is $50 per share, which is 15% higher than the current market price of $43. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on NYT's pre-earnings: What To Expect in Q2? for more details.www.forbes.com
