iPhone recovered from Edinburgh river after year underwater

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who accidentally dropped her iPhone into the Water of Leith in 2020 has been reunited with her device, after it was recovered by a local diver in Edinburgh, Scotland. Diver Shane Stephen found the iPhone on a dive in Leith, after deciding to enter the water to cool down. "It was a hot day and I fancied taking a dip, so I got permission for diving in the Water of Leith since it's been so rewarding on finds," said Stephen. — The man's "finds" refers to items he recovers from the river and other bodies of water.The Scotsman reports he encountered the iPhone approximately half an hour into the dive, which he pulled out at the same time as a bicycle used for the Just Eat delivery service.

