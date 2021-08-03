Customs and Border Patrol agents visit library's summer program

Three Havre-based officers with the Customs and Border Patrol CBP) recently visited with children at Blaine County Library's summer program for kids. The officers did two presentations to educate children about the agency's job of protecting the nation's borders. The Customs and Border Patrol was created in 2002 when the Homeland Security Act combined the functions of the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Customs Service into one agency. CBP is now the largest uniformed law enforcement agency in the country.