Montana Hay Hotline Available for Producers Affected by Drought Producers can list hay for sale or donation using Montana Hay Hotline
As severe drought conditions and wildfires persist across the state, the Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the availability of the Hay Hotline, an online tool that connects those interested in buying, selling, or donating hay or pasture. The Hay Hotline allows producers to enter new listings...www.blainecountyjournal.com
