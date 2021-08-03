Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google researchers made a time crystal inside a quantum computer

By Matthew Sparkes
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique phase of matter called a time crystal, which can in theory flip between two states forever with no energy input necessary has been created inside a quantum computer built by Google. The discovery is one of the first real-world problems solved by a quantum computer, and could also be harnessed to improve them.

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computer#Time Crystal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Internetmobigyaan.com

How to delete your Google search history data

Almost every application or service that you use is tracking its users to collect useful information that can help them improve the user experience as well as business. The companies that are heavily into the advertising business go the extra mile in collecting user’s information and companies like Google and Facebook are notorious for this.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
InternetInternational Business Times

Google Knows Your Location; Here's How To Change Hidden Default Setting

Associated Press previously conducted an investigation about Google and its services. It revealed that some of Google services store user's data and location history. Google keeps a record of user's location history even if the location is already switched off. Unbeknown to many consumers, Google Maps knows the location of...
TechnologyFortune

Don’t buy the ‘big data’ hype, says cofounder of Google Brain

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The thing about big data is that it’s supposed to be “big.” But massive data sets aren't essential for A.I. innovation, says Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of startup Landing AI and cofounder of Google Brain, the tech giant's A.I. and deep-learning team.
Cell PhonesWebProNews

Android Authority: Nearly 50% of Users Turn Off 5G

5G may be the next major evolution of wireless technology, but roughly half of users are still turning it off. Android Authority is a popular website dedicated to the Android platform. The site posed a poll to its readers, asking them if they turned off 5G on their phones. The results were surprising.
SoftwareForbes

Four Ways Quantum Computing Could Change The World

Founder and CEO of PQShield, a British cybersecurity startup specializing in quantum-secure solutions. Organizations and governments around the world are pouring billions of dollars into quantum research and development, with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Intel racing to reach quantum supremacy. The stakes are high, and with so many...
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Google’s time crystal discovery is so big, we can’t fully comprehend it

Forget Google Search and Fuchsia. Researchers from Google, Stanford, Princeton, and other universities might have made a computer discovery so big we can’t fully comprehend it yet. Even Google researchers aren’t entirely sure that their time crystal discovery is valid. But if it turns out to be accurate, then Google might be one of the first companies to give the world a crucial technological advancement for the future. Time crystals will be an essential building block in quantum computers, the kind of computers that can solve complex problems with incredible speed and power technologies that aren’t even invented. Google Chromecast (3rd...
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Computation Protocol for Dressed Spins in a Global Field

Spin qubits are contenders for scalable quantum computation because of their long coherence times demonstrated in a variety of materials, but individual control by frequency-selective addressing using pulsed spin resonance creates severe technical challenges for scaling up to many qubits. This individual resonance control strategy requires each spin to have a distinguishable frequency, imposing a maximum number of spins that can be individually driven before qubit crosstalk becomes unavoidable. Here we describe a complete strategy for controlling a large array of spins in quantum dots dressed by an on-resonance global field, namely a field that is constantly driving the spin qubits, to dynamically decouple from the effects of background magnetic field fluctuations. This approach -- previously implemented for the control of single electron spins bound to electrons in impurities -- is here harmonized with all other operations necessary for universal quantum computing with spins in quantum dots. We define the logical states as the dressed qubit states and discuss initialization and readout utilizing Pauli spin blockade, as well as single- and two-qubit control in the new basis. Finally, we critically analyze the limitations imposed by qubit variability and potential strategies to improve performance.
Softwareaithority.com

Inside Quantum Technology Announces Launch of Quantum Tech Pod, the First Podcast Covering the Field of Quantum Computing

Inside Quantum Technology.com, a media property of 3DR Holdings announced the worldwide publication of Quantum Tech Pod – iqtpodcast.com – the first podcast on the topic of Quantum Technology/Computing. The premiere episode features host Chris Bishop in discussion with researcher Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology news, and chairperson of the international series of hybrid conferences including IQT Fall (New York), IQT Spring (San Diego), IQT Asia Pacific and IQT the Hague.
ComputersCulpeper Star Exponent

UVa engineering researchers find security flaw in fast computer chips

A computer microchip feature that boosts a processor’s speed also could give away secrets, including passwords, to the right hacker, a University of Virginia engineering school research team has discovered. Led by Ashish Venkat, an assistant professor of computer science, the researchers found a way to attack modern computer processors...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Twitter removes FLoC support in another blow to Google

Twitter has decided to remove support for Google's Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) from its social network after only recently adding the new tracking technology to its platform. Just last month, security researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was collecting data for FLoC by examining the source code of...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

BGSU student’s research shows how quantum computing will change our world

Subatomic particles offer an unusual opportunity to encode information due to their indeterminate physical states. How to properly integrate these subatomic particles into computer and information science is the project of a doctoral student at Bowling Green State University. “Electrons are candidates that can be used as quantum bits. Also...
Businessitprotoday.com

Inside Google’s Quest to Become a Cloud-Computing Giant

Google has tried to step away from transactional deals and instead pursue strategic partnerships. In some of these deals, old-school clients get access to a team of Google engineers, who will help the carmaker develop new digital services.
Computersarxiv.org

Noise in Digital and Digital-Analog Quantum Computation

Quantum computing makes use of quantum resources provided by the underlying quantum nature of matter to enhance classical computation. However, current Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) era in quantum computing is characterized by the use of quantum processors comprising from a few tens to, at most, few hundreds of physical qubits without implementing quantum error correction techniques. This limits the scalability in the implementation of quantum algorithms. Digital-analog quantum computing (DAQC) has been proposed as a more resilient alternative quantum computing paradigm to outperform digital quantum computation within the NISQ era framework. It arises from adding the flexibility provided by fast single-qubit gates to the robustness of analog quantum simulations. Here, we perform a careful comparison between digital and digital-analog paradigms under the presence of noise sources. The comparison is illustrated by comparing the performance of the quantum Fourier transform algorithm under a wide range of single- and two-qubit noise sources. Indeed, we obtain that, when the different noise channels usually present in superconducting quantum processors are considered, the fidelity of the QFT algorithm for the digital-analog paradigm outperforms the one obtained for the digital approach. Additionally, this difference grows when the size of the processor scales up, constituting consequently a sensible alternative paradigm in the NISQ era. Finally, we show how the DAQC paradigm can be adapted to quantum error mitigation techniques for canceling different noise sources, including the bang error.

Comments / 0

Community Policy