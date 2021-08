ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When a person is awake, their brain is flooded with an almost constant flow of information from the body’s five senses. The brain immediately sorts through the information and, depending on how strong the sensory signals are, decides whether it should be treated consciously. Why the brain makes people consciously aware of some signals when others of similar strength are processed unconsciously has been a mystery for decades. Researchers at the University of Michigan have identified what part of the brain is responsible for making this call.