Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COLLIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 252 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hendry Correctional, or 19 miles east of Immokalee, moving northeast at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hendry Correctional and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation.

alerts.weather.gov

