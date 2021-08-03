Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Neuronetics Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 35,059.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 14,731.57. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.65% to 4,415.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,004,590 cases with around 613,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,695,950 cases and 424,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,938,350 COVID-19 cases with 556,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 198,392,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,225,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.