Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

MLC CEO Kris Ahrend on connecting copyright owners with streaming royalties

By Blake Brittain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gnRt_0bGbHx3f00

(Reuters) - The landmark Music Modernization Act changed the landscape of the music industry in myriad ways, including by creating the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), a government-designated nonprofit led by representatives of music publishers and songwriters that distributes royalties from digital music services to composition copyright owners.

Chief Executive Kris Ahrend was appointed to head the Nashville-based MLC last year. Ahrend has a long history as an attorney and executive in the music industry, most recently leading the development and launch of Warner Music's Center of Excellence for Shared Services -- a group of 15 different teams providing administrative, financial, and legal services for the label.

Reuters spoke with Ahrend recently about the collective, which began its work at the beginning of this year and has already distributed more than $106 million in royalties.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: For our readers who may not be familiar, what exactly is the Music Modernization Act?

AHREND: The MMA addressed a number of different areas relevant to the music business, but one of the titles specifically sought to modernize the way that mechanical licensing works, as it relates to the use of songs or musical compositions on digital audio services.

REUTERS: And what is the Mechanical Licensing Collective and its role in this?

AHREND: The MMA established a blanket compulsory license available to digital audio services, which allows them to use any song in the world that exists. It effectively shifted the process of clearing rights in songs away from one that required digital services to clear those rights on not only a song-by-song basis, but a share-by-share basis.

That became increasingly untenable in the digital world, where now the largest digital streaming services advertise that they have more than 70 million sound recordings available.

The MLC is the organization responsible for administering that new blanket license. And we do that by essentially receiving data and collecting royalties from those digital services, and then distributing those royalties to the appropriate rightsholder.

REUTERS: The administration process just began in January -- how is it going so far?

AHREND: It's going well. We have now processed royalties for 40 digital services. Since our first distribution in April, we have distributed a little over $106 million in royalties.

The big challenge in this area that the services had and we inherited is connecting with all the rightsholders who have not yet put their song data into the system.

REUTERS: Does the MLC actively search for the rightsholders in that case, or is it up to the rightsholder to connect with the MLC?

AHREND: We do a variety of things on the outreach front -- as an example, we began doing outreach via webinars in May of last year, and in the last year we have held 220 of them and had more than 22,500 people attend.

We publish two newsletters that collectively reach almost 18,000 people. And now that we have begun processing royalties, we are also beginning to contact people personally that we believe we may have money for.

REUTERS: What other challenges have you faced so far?

AHREND: Today, the marketplace is accessible to anyone and everyone making music. That ease with which they can access the market has not made the nuances of the business any easier to understand.

There are probably quite a few folks who have written and recorded songs, and they've figured out how to get them up on a service like Spotify or Apple Music, but don't really understand the different rights that now exist in that work that they've created or the different ways they might get paid for those works. So our challenge is to find those people making music and educate them on how the legal and business side works.

REUTERS: What are your plans for the future of the MLC?

AHREND: Building off of the foundation that we've established and continuing to connect with more and more rightsholders until we get to the point where we are paying out 100% of the royalties we receive. There's more work to be done to connect with creators, rightsholders to make sure that they're getting paid properly.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Business#Music Streaming#Music Group#Mlc#Digital Music Services#Mma#Digital Audio Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmusicconnection.com

Kaylee Rose Visits MLC Offices

Songwriter Kaylee Rose recently stopped by the offices of The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC). Rose met with The MLC’s CEO Kris Ahrend and Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Truley (pictured) to officially become an MLC Member and work on organizing her song catalog for registration with the organization. For further...
BusinessBillboard

The Deals: Slip.stream Acquires Commission Music, Reservoir Deepens Outdustry Partnership

Music label and distribution platform Slip.stream has acquired the name and brand of independent record label Commission Music from Anthony Martini for an undisclosed sum. Founded by Martini in 2015, the label broke out acts like Lil Dicky, IDK and MadeinTYO. Going forward, Martini will join Slip.stream’s board to help guide the development of Slip.Stream Records, a new label which has emerged from the deal.
Businessradiofacts.com

Mike Chester Promoted to EVP, Promotion & Commerce for Warner Records

Mike Chester has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Promotion & Commerce for Warner Records. In his expanded role, Chester will continue to lead the label’s formidable, multi-faceted promotion department, while also overseeing its strategy across streaming, digital, and commercial platforms and accounts. Chester is based at the company’s LA headquarters and reports to Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

50 Cent Told Bankruptcy Court About Young Buck Accepting Cash App Donations From Fans As Part Of Battle Over $250,000

50 Cent is coming after his former artist Young Buck for $250,000 in bankruptcy court and made sure to tell the judge about the rapper seeking donations from fans online. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing the Power actor asked a federal bankruptcy judge to dismiss Buck's (real name: David Darnell Brown) Chapter 7 earlier this year.
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

The DaBaby Domino Effect: How Lollapalooza Became the Bellwether for Festivals to Follow

On Sunday morning, many observers were surprised when Lollapalooza announced that the evening’s headlining set from embattled rapper DaBaby — who had unleashed a series of homophobic comments over the week, beginning during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival — was canceled. The surprise was not the cancelation, but rather the fact that it took so long. DaBaby’s inflammatory comments and his unconvincing attempts at an apology had unleashed a firestorm of criticism from fans, executives, other artists — and now, the festival he was supposed to headline. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the announcement read. “With...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

New Zealand governor shares details of possible Meghan and Harry move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living their best lives in Montecito, California with their children Archie and Lili, after moving to the US early last year. It seems the family are enjoying their new lifestyle, complete with their own chicken coop in the back garden and open top bus tours with James Corden when they fancy, although there was a time they were considering calling another country home.
Musicmxdwn.com

Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and More Sue Charter Communications for $400 Million Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

According to Music Business Worldwide, in a lawsuit filed July 26, 2021, several major labels and publishers including Warner Chappell Music, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Corporation and Capitol Records alleged that internet service provider, Charter Communications “knowingly contributed to, and reaped substantial profits from, massive copyright infringement committed by thousands of its subscribers.”
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All countries with royalty in BitLife

The royalty update in BitLife gives you the chance to become the head of a monarchy and rule over the entire country. You have many responsibilities, and it gives you some new ways to play the game, along with plenty of wealth. But only select countries have a royal family you can be born into it or marry someone to join the family.
Musicinvesting.com

The Music Revolution Is Minted

Music NFTs are participating in increasing the excitement for space exploration. NFTs balance out the financial tension between musicians and distribution companies or streaming services. Digital music streams have grown during the Covid-19 pandemic while musicians’ shares remained the same. Musicians can boost their earnings by promoting music scarcity through...
TV ShowsPhone Arena

Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The number of subscription-based services has grown alarmingly high for our wallets in the last couple of years. You can now find music, gaming, movies, TV shows, sports and everything in between behind paywalls.
CelebritiesBillboard

How Diamond Platnumz Became Tanzania's Biggest Star

When Diamond Platnumz was 17, he worked odd jobs selling secondhand clothing and pumping gas to try to save up money to book a recording session, but it wasn’t enough. Eventually the singer, born Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, sold his mother’s gold ring. “I told her I lost it in the bathroom — that it fell down the toilet,” says the now 31-year-old, calling from his home in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hip-hop dream thrives in India's largest slum

After India's largest slum defeated the pandemic, some of its young residents pulled out their phones to write, shoot and release a triumphant rap video. "At first we were afraid, what would happen to us? But we stood with the doctors... now it's your turn", rapped the young men in the video. "We Did It" -- "Kar Dikhaya" in Hindi -- showcased new talent and won acclaim from celebrities, but its creators' abiding goal was to fight the stigma dogging this densely-populated corner of Mumbai. The Dharavi slum is home to around one million people, many of whom live in single-room shanties and share communal toilets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy