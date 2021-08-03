MLC CEO Kris Ahrend on connecting copyright owners with streaming royalties

(Reuters) - The landmark Music Modernization Act changed the landscape of the music industry in myriad ways, including by creating the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), a government-designated nonprofit led by representatives of music publishers and songwriters that distributes royalties from digital music services to composition copyright owners.

Chief Executive Kris Ahrend was appointed to head the Nashville-based MLC last year. Ahrend has a long history as an attorney and executive in the music industry, most recently leading the development and launch of Warner Music's Center of Excellence for Shared Services -- a group of 15 different teams providing administrative, financial, and legal services for the label.

Reuters spoke with Ahrend recently about the collective, which began its work at the beginning of this year and has already distributed more than $106 million in royalties.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: For our readers who may not be familiar, what exactly is the Music Modernization Act?

AHREND: The MMA addressed a number of different areas relevant to the music business, but one of the titles specifically sought to modernize the way that mechanical licensing works, as it relates to the use of songs or musical compositions on digital audio services.

REUTERS: And what is the Mechanical Licensing Collective and its role in this?

AHREND: The MMA established a blanket compulsory license available to digital audio services, which allows them to use any song in the world that exists. It effectively shifted the process of clearing rights in songs away from one that required digital services to clear those rights on not only a song-by-song basis, but a share-by-share basis.

That became increasingly untenable in the digital world, where now the largest digital streaming services advertise that they have more than 70 million sound recordings available.

The MLC is the organization responsible for administering that new blanket license. And we do that by essentially receiving data and collecting royalties from those digital services, and then distributing those royalties to the appropriate rightsholder.

REUTERS: The administration process just began in January -- how is it going so far?

AHREND: It's going well. We have now processed royalties for 40 digital services. Since our first distribution in April, we have distributed a little over $106 million in royalties.

The big challenge in this area that the services had and we inherited is connecting with all the rightsholders who have not yet put their song data into the system.

REUTERS: Does the MLC actively search for the rightsholders in that case, or is it up to the rightsholder to connect with the MLC?

AHREND: We do a variety of things on the outreach front -- as an example, we began doing outreach via webinars in May of last year, and in the last year we have held 220 of them and had more than 22,500 people attend.

We publish two newsletters that collectively reach almost 18,000 people. And now that we have begun processing royalties, we are also beginning to contact people personally that we believe we may have money for.

REUTERS: What other challenges have you faced so far?

AHREND: Today, the marketplace is accessible to anyone and everyone making music. That ease with which they can access the market has not made the nuances of the business any easier to understand.

There are probably quite a few folks who have written and recorded songs, and they've figured out how to get them up on a service like Spotify or Apple Music, but don't really understand the different rights that now exist in that work that they've created or the different ways they might get paid for those works. So our challenge is to find those people making music and educate them on how the legal and business side works.

REUTERS: What are your plans for the future of the MLC?

AHREND: Building off of the foundation that we've established and continuing to connect with more and more rightsholders until we get to the point where we are paying out 100% of the royalties we receive. There's more work to be done to connect with creators, rightsholders to make sure that they're getting paid properly.