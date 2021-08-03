Cancel
Illinois State

The First Lady Of Illinois Visits The MAC School Of Arts And Crafts In Staunton

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STAUNTON - The First Lady of Illinois had recently heard about the Macoupin Art Collective (the MAC) and visited the studio to see and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered to kids and adults. Marcella Cloud and Trinity Bray-Jett spent the hour showing Ms. Pritzker the different areas of workspace and teaching space, and explaining how the MAC is reaching out to artists and crafters, novices and professionals, in order to encourage different visual arts as a means of self expression Continue Reading

