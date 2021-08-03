The First Lady Of Illinois Visits The MAC School Of Arts And Crafts In Staunton

Water parks are fun and all, but when they get abandoned, they can take on a new life. The water park (knows as Coco Key Waterpark) is located in Rockford, Illinois and was closed in 2015 due to several health code violations. In 2019 the water park was scheduled to be torn down, but the building that had the water park is still there. This video takes us inside that building and its creepy. With a huge amount of graffiti and broken glass everywhere, the once lively park is crumpling and falling apart.