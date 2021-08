GUELPH, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced that its independent directors have approved, subject to regulatory and disinterested shareholder approval, the purchase for cancellation of 23,434,121 common shares at $0.5256 per common share from TPFG Environment Investment Limited ("TPFG") for an aggregate purchase price of $12,316,974 (the "Share Repurchase"). Mr. Ken Chen and Ms. Wei Han, who are both directors of Biorem and employees of affiliates of TPFG recused themselves from all board discussions in respect of the Share Repurchase and did not vote on the matter. Upon completion of the Share Repurchase both Mr. Chen and Ms. Han will resign as directors of the Company.