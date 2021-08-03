Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects in Nunavut

Working toward $10-a-day child care for Canadian families. GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Child care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Yet too many families in Canada lack access to affordable, inclusive and high-quality child care. This is an economic issue as much as it is a social one. Without access to child care, parents—especially women—cannot fully participate in the economy and the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought these issues to the forefront. As part of its commitment to build back better through a recovery that leaves no one behind, the Government of Canada wants to ensure that quality and affordable regulated child care spaces are available to all families who need them.