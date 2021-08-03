Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects in Nunavut

Cancel
IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing and led to rising levels of homelessness. The Government of Canada created a national strategy to build hundreds of thousands of units and provide affordable housing to people across the country. By continuing to make investments in affordable housing, the government is building stronger communities, creating jobs, and growing our middle class, while fighting homelessness and helping vulnerable Canadians.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, aand the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, announced $45.8 million in federal government funding for the 58 West Hastings project, a 10-storey, 231 unit social housing development in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Additionally, the Honourable David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, announced that BC Housing has contributed $33.6 million in funding support for the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy.
OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone has the right to live free from violence. However, many people in Canada continue to experience violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. This issue has only been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic in communities across the country. That's why the Government of Canada is collaborating with organizations that provide continued support and empower women and families, Indigenous peoples, and underrepresented people, ensuring that everyone can feel safe and live a life free of violence.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – A shortage of skilled workers is intensifying in Canada, potentially threatening the pace of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has policymakers looking at a largely untapped market for new construction workers: Women. But attracting and retaining women in the skilled trades has long...
Government of Canada Supports On-Demand Transit Services in Tecumseh. Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, joined Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara to announce $27,150 in funding for a one year pilot project for On Demand Transit in the Town of Tecumseh. The funding comes from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative (CHCI) and will be used for software and implementation of the pilot project.
AJAX, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Ajax will now have access to more stable rental housing options. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Families, Children...
Working toward $10-a-day child care for Canadian families. GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Child care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Yet too many families in Canada lack access to affordable, inclusive and high-quality child care. This is an economic issue as much as it is a social one. Without access to child care, parents—especially women—cannot fully participate in the economy and the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought these issues to the forefront. As part of its commitment to build back better through a recovery that leaves no one behind, the Government of Canada wants to ensure that quality and affordable regulated child care spaces are available to all families who need them.
KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient. Today, Mark Gerretsen,...
HAINES JUNCTION, YT, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Yukoners are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Yukon. Investments in local infrastructure by both governments during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy, create well-paying jobs and address the needs of northern communities.
GAGETOWN, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and New Brunswick are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.
Canada’s federal government has committed more than $42 million to water and fishing services in Nunavut, which some politicians say will give the territory more autonomy over its fisheries. Federal infrastructure and communities Minister Catherine McKenna made the announcement at Nunavut Arctic College Wednesday. The bulk of the investment —...
VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.
HAMPTON, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for all levels of government. Investments in local infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient. Today, Wayne Long, Member of...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey have signed an agreement for the financial restructuring of the Lower Churchill Projects, a set of hydroelectric generation and transmission projects. The projects include the Muskrat Falls Generating Station on the Churchill River in Labrador, the Labrador–Island Link...
Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to support Space Hub Sutherland, which has the potential to become the U.K.'s first satellite launch site. On behalf of the Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership, Jacobs will assess the local supply chain and produce a report on how available skills, such as advanced engineering, asset management and avionics could transfer to the space industry, including from the nuclear sector at nearby Dounreay and the defense sector in Moray. Jacobs will also examine potential socio-economic impacts in the region, conduct a gap analysis and identify further investment and actions required for a range of potential growth scenarios.
DETROIT (AP) — The White House and Canada issued a joint statement of support for a commuter bridge that when completed will span the Detroit River, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. The statement issued Thursday calls the Gordie Howe International Bridge “a top infrastructure priority” for both governments. “We’re committed...
Targeted Government of Canada support will be provided by Western Economic Diversification Canada. WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had major impacts on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting communities and local businesses from coast to coast to coast.
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Beginning on August 9th, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EDT, fully vaccinated United States (U.S.) citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter Canada for discretionary (non-essential) reasons, such as tourism, however these individuals must:. be fully vaccinated: to be considered fully vaccinated,...

