ZoomInfo's Stock Surges Higher After Q2 Earnings: More Upside Ahead?

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE), a travel company providing everything from airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals, to cruises, is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, August 5. We expect Expedia’s stock to likely trade higher due to revenues and earnings beating consensus estimates. Expedia saw a slower decline (as compared to a steep fall last year) in retail, reflecting improvements in leisure travel trends in Q1, particularly in North America. In addition, it saw a 10% increase in revenue per room night in Q1, as it benefited from an increase in the percentage of alternative accommodation (Vrbo) stayed room nights, which have a higher revenue per room night. Although Expedia does not break out Vrbo numbers, the company’s management reported that it benefited from its vacation rental business and domestic business in the U.S. in Q1. Having said that, Covid-19-related restrictions relatively eased in the U.S. during Q2, which accounts for 67% of total Expedia revenues - signaling an improving trend going forward. While Expedia still has a long way to grow its operating metrics similar to 2019 levels, mass vaccinations are definitely helping the travel industry to recover. To add to this, Expedia also announced its intention to sell its corporate business arm, Egencia, to focus better on its core technology and B2B business. This sell-off is a part of Expedia’s move to further streamline operations.