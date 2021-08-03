Cancel
Stocks

ZoomInfo's Stock Surges Higher After Q2 Earnings: More Upside Ahead?

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 2 days ago

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) shares traded higher by 13% on Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers. On Monday afternoon, ZoomInfo reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $174 million. Both numbers exceeded analyst estimates of 12 cents and $162.3 million, respectively. Revenue was up 57% from a year ago.

