Ill Communication: Generations Speak Out on Being Heard
In classrooms, households, and even in the workplace, age can be the most notable factor that affects how people see and interact with each other. Ageism, discrimination based on age, is becoming a new topic for conversation. Growth in ageism is due to the growing disparities and cultural differences between age groups. These growing divides inspire the question. “what is the main point that everyone is disagreeing on?”thepostnewspaper.net
Comments / 0