Ill Communication: Generations Speak Out on Being Heard

As we begin the new school year, I want to encourage communication between parents and schools, as well as teachers. It is important that school personnel are familiar with parents. Find an opportunity to introduce yourself and to communicate any special issues that your child might have that should be known. This may be physical in nature, such as food allergies, or it may be emotional, such as a recent loss in the family. Some of our teachers are new to our communities. Please don’t assume that they are aware of a situation that is considered to be common knowledge.