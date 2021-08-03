What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Moms can be your biggest champions in those huge moments. Tina Knowles Lawson has always hyped up her daughter Beyoncé’s works since her Destiny’s Child days. So, celebrating Black is King’s first anniversary was no exception. While she remained mostly celebratory, she took a moment to call out Disney+ for doing a poor advertising job. But after some time, Knowles Lawson changed her mind about her opinion.