Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind would agree that Season 1 was filled with controversial characters. From Carlton Morton’s blowup about his sexuality to Damian Powers' scandalous ways, the series has been filled with some drama. But, nothing compares to that of Jessica Batten — who famously tried to get between Amber Pike and Matt Barnett’s relationship.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#A New Man#Atlanta#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on Social Media After Reunion Party (Exclusive)

Jessica Batten is sharing her side of what went down while filming Love Is Blind: After the Altar. The season 1 cast of Netflix's hit show, Love Is Blind, recently reunited for a two-year anniversary party celebrating Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike. While the night was filled with laughs and catching up among the couples and singles, it certainly didn't go without drama.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beyoncé’s Mom Said Disney+ May Have Done Poor Job Advertising For Black Is King On Purpose, Then Changed Her Mind

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Moms can be your biggest champions in those huge moments. Tina Knowles Lawson has always hyped up her daughter Beyoncé’s works since her Destiny’s Child days. So, celebrating Black is King’s first anniversary was no exception. While she remained mostly celebratory, she took a moment to call out Disney+ for doing a poor advertising job. But after some time, Knowles Lawson changed her mind about her opinion.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'Love Is Blind's' Jessica Batten Reveals Truth About Mark Cuevas Drama, 'Betrayal'

Jessica Batten has no ill feelings toward former fiancé Mark Cuevas after their split. During Wednesday's episode of E! News' "Daily Pop," the "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" star spoke about the co-stars she's on good terms with, revealing that she's "super, super happy for" Cuevas, who has since moved on with a new fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, and welcomed a baby boy on April 24.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Gigi and Damian Still Together in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’?

Is Gigi and Damian Still Together in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’?. Love is Blind: After the Altar is now available to watch on Netflix. Fans have been waiting over two years to meet up with the contestants and find out who from the reality show is still together. At the reunion, just two couples, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, are still officially married.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Breaks Silence on Relationship Status With Damian Powers: ‘I Feel Really Good’

Status check. Giannina Gibelli revealed where she and Damian Powers stand after meeting on Love Is Blind in 2018. “I am officially single,” Gibelli, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 2, days after the three-episode After the Altar reunion special started streaming on Netflix. “Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now.”
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

More ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Not What We Want

Did we love Love Is Blind? Yes, we did. Why? Who doesn’t love a hot mess shit show? We do. And yes, we know that some people actually found love and we’re 100% supportive of that. But did we need more of Love Is Blind in anyway? Nope. We did...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar’ On Netflix, A Season 1 Follow-Up With Lots Of Married Bliss And Unmarried Conflict

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is a three-part follow-up to the first season of Love Is Blind, reuniting some of the fans’ favorite — and most hated — contestants under the guise of a 2nd wedding anniversary party for the two couples that actually got married at the end of season 1. Yes, Lauren and Cameron are still together, as are Barnett and Amber. But married bliss is kinda boring, isn’t it? That’s why everyone else is invited., silly!
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

Love is Blind: Who is Benjamin McGrath? Meet Jessica's boyfriend!

As Netflix lets viewers find out what happened after dating show Love is Blind, some may be wondering who Jessica’s new boyf Benjamin is. She may not have found long-term love following the series, which saw ingles try to find their match – without ever seeing each other face-to-face. It...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Spills on What Really Happened With Ex Mark Cuevas

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Jessica Batten Talks Amber's Party Diss. Three's certainly a crowd with this Pod Squad. Love Is Blind: After the Altar star Jessica Batten exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop which co-stars she's on good terms with—and her answer may surprise you. "I'm super, super happy for [ex Mark Cuevas]," Jessica explained during the July 28 episode.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Is Blind's Damian and Giannina – are they still together?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers follow. Despite the recent updates from some of our favourite Love Is Blind couples, we're still sat here wondering whether Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli and Damian Powers are together. The pair had a rollercoaster relationship during their initial time on the show, and Damian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy