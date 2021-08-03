TriCounty Health Department Shares Local COVID-19 Update
TriCounty Health Department shared on Monday the latest local numbers associated with COVID-19 in Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett Counties combined. As of August 2nd, there are 401 total active COVID-19 cases and 4 current COVID-19 hospitalizations with 452 total COVID-19 hospitalizations to date. In the TriCounty Health District there has been a total of 42 COVID-19 related deaths to date. The case counts continued to rise through the month of July. The first week of July had 108 new cases, week two had 94 new cases, week three had 133 new cases, and the final week in July had 169 new cases.basinnow.com
