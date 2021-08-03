Mark Your Calendar for Day of Service on September 11th
Mark your calendar for the upcoming Day of Service being organized by JustServe.org. September 11th is a day of emotion and reflection for many people and it is the day chosen for the Day of Service. A list of service projects have been identified here in the Uintah Basin and all are encouraged to choose one and join in at 8am on September 11th. Locations for the service projects so far include the Freestone Walking Park in Vernal, the Ashley Valley Nature Park, Naples City Park, and the Naples City Dinosaur Replacement. There will also be a project in Dutch John. More information will be shared on JustServe.org as it is available.basinnow.com
