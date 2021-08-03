Murfreesboro developer sells four properties for $248M

Murfreesboro-based development and construction company TDK Companies has closed on the sale of four apartment properties in three states for a collective $248.2 million. According to a release, two of the properties — Vintage Tollgate in Thompson's Station and Vintage at the Avenue in Murfreesboro — are local. The other two properties are The Carolyn in Dallas and Vintage Destin in Destin, Florida. Combined, the four properties have 1,002 residential units.