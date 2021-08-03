Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uintah, UT

Uintah School District ‘Safe Return to School’ Plan

basinnow.com
 6 days ago

Uintah School District shared their ‘Safe Return to School’ plan on Monday. Here’s some of the answers to the big questions: Uintah School District will NOT mandate or require masks. The decision to wear a mask during the upcoming school year will be an individual choice. This could change, based on regulations, mandates, executive orders, laws, or court rulings the school district is legally required to follow. Each school within the district will implement a zero-tolerance policy to prevent individuals from being bullied or harassed based on their decision to wear or not wear a mask while at school and during school-related activities. The vaccine for COVID-19 is NOT required by the state of Utah for student enrollment; therefore, Uintah School District does NOT require a COVID-19 vaccination for enrollment in its schools. Teachers and staff are NOT required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Students participating in extracurricular activities, including student-athletes, may be subject to COVID-19 testing on a regular and/or as needed basis. The District will continue to use extensive sanitation and cleaning of high touch surfaces while encouraging proper handwashing and other safety protocols. Students and district employees are expected to symptom monitor and stay home when sick or symptomatic. The plan concluded with the following: “When a COVID-19 exposure or outbreak occurs, students will be given the option to either produce a record of a completed COVID-19 vaccination or ‘test to stay’ in school. Students who are quarantined can participate in their coursework virtually. The district will do its best to normalize the upcoming school year for our students and staff. We also recognize that the scientific understanding of COVID-19 and its variants continues to advance. There is no way to predict exactly what the coming year will bring. The district understands that uncertainty and change are stressful. We ask for your patience as we navigate any new regulations, mandates, executive orders, laws, or court rulings because we truly want what is best for our kids, our employees, and our community.” Read the entire ‘Safe Return to School’ plan on the Uintah School District Facebook page.

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uintah, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Uintah School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy