Uintah School District ‘Safe Return to School’ Plan

Uintah School District shared their ‘Safe Return to School’ plan on Monday. Here’s some of the answers to the big questions: Uintah School District will NOT mandate or require masks. The decision to wear a mask during the upcoming school year will be an individual choice. This could change, based on regulations, mandates, executive orders, laws, or court rulings the school district is legally required to follow. Each school within the district will implement a zero-tolerance policy to prevent individuals from being bullied or harassed based on their decision to wear or not wear a mask while at school and during school-related activities. The vaccine for COVID-19 is NOT required by the state of Utah for student enrollment; therefore, Uintah School District does NOT require a COVID-19 vaccination for enrollment in its schools. Teachers and staff are NOT required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Students participating in extracurricular activities, including student-athletes, may be subject to COVID-19 testing on a regular and/or as needed basis. The District will continue to use extensive sanitation and cleaning of high touch surfaces while encouraging proper handwashing and other safety protocols. Students and district employees are expected to symptom monitor and stay home when sick or symptomatic. The plan concluded with the following: “When a COVID-19 exposure or outbreak occurs, students will be given the option to either produce a record of a completed COVID-19 vaccination or ‘test to stay’ in school. Students who are quarantined can participate in their coursework virtually. The district will do its best to normalize the upcoming school year for our students and staff. We also recognize that the scientific understanding of COVID-19 and its variants continues to advance. There is no way to predict exactly what the coming year will bring. The district understands that uncertainty and change are stressful. We ask for your patience as we navigate any new regulations, mandates, executive orders, laws, or court rulings because we truly want what is best for our kids, our employees, and our community.” Read the entire ‘Safe Return to School’ plan on the Uintah School District Facebook page.