Kevin Pillar, Javier Baez Named Heart and Hustle Award Winners

Baez's trade from the Cubs to the Mets was finalized Friday afternoon, with Trevor Williams joining him in New York in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong. He's expected to join the Mets' lineup Saturday, and it'll be interesting to see where they slot him in. Baez mostly hit third or fourth for the Cubs, but the Mets could use his wheels near the top of their lineup. Of course, he also has a .292 OBP and the highest strikeout rate in baseball. Either way, this move reflects an improvement in Baez's statistical fortunes, especially given that Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo just got shipped out of Chicago, too.