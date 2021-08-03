Cancel
Kevin Pillar, Javier Baez Named Heart and Hustle Award Winners

By John Flanigan
metsmerizedonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association officially named the preliminary recipients of the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award from each team on Tuesday afternoon. The New York Mets technically have two representatives on the list in their organization. Outfielder Kevin Pillar was named the winner for the Mets and recently acquired shortstop Javier Baez was selected for his former team, the Chicago Cubs.

