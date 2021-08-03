2021 Pac-12 Quarterback Rankings
The Pac-12 is usually home to standout quarterback play and some of college football’s top offenses. Expect that to hold true once again in 2021, as the conference features a couple of the nation’s top quarterbacks in USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels and plenty of high-powered attacks around the Pac-12. Additionally, the development of signal-callers like Washington’s Dylan Morris, Oregon’s Anthony Brown and Washington State’s Jayden de Laura should add to the overall depth of talent under center in this league.athlonsports.com
