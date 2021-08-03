Cancel
Duchesne County, UT

Flooding and Mud Trap Motorists Sunday in Duchesne County

basinnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuchesne County Emergency Management issued a press release announcing that road crews worked through the night Sunday to free trapped motorists after roads were rendered impassable due to flash floods that ripped through the East Fork Fire burn scar north of Altamont near Rock Creek and Moon Lake. Roads leading to the Rock Creek area and Moon Lake were covered with rocks, mud, sediment and debris flows after heavy rains and thunderstorms rolled through the area Sunday afternoon. County road crews began moving tons of debris on Forest Service Road 134 to Upper Stillwater Reservoir and Rock Creek at about 3 pm on Sunday. Several motorists trying to leave the Rock Creek area had become trapped behind the wall of mud and rock. Currently, one lane on that road is passable and all unnecessary travel is discouraged while crews continue working to clear the road. There was also flooding near private properties near Moon Lake. The Moon Lake Campground has been closed by the Ashley National Forest after being inundated by mud and sediment from the East Fork Fire burn scar. Duchesne County road crews have cleared the road to Moon Lake, but any unnecessary travel is discouraged. Road closures include Rock Creek Road (FSR 134) from the forest boundary to the junction with the Blind Stream Road (FSR 135) and Blind Stream Road (FSR 135) from the junction with the Rock Creek Road to the junction with the Arta Lake Road (FSR 143).

basinnow.com

