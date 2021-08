What an amazing day! Lows this morning on the Northshore were in the mid to upper 60s. Lows on the South Shore were in the upper 60s to 80. It was less humid too. Highs today were in the upper 80s to low 90s. Hope you enjoyed the day, because you know it is going to change! Still nice in the morning with lows upper 60s to near 80 at the lakefront. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity begins to increase. Some rain is possible mainly along the Coast. Humidity is back this weekend with some afternoon storms. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s. Hot next week with some afternoon storms. Dr. Phil Klotzbach reduced the number of storms and hurricanes in his Hurricane Season Forecast, but still calling for an active season. Remember to always be ready, as it just takes one hurricane to cause problems.