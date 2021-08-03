Cancel
Ohio public works projects will get big money if the infrastructure bill passes, says Sen. Rob Portman

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ohio’s crumbling roads, bridges, ports and airports could get needed rehab money under an infrastructure bill under debate in the U.S. Senate, according to Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who negotiated the deal with President Joe Biden’s administration. Portman says the deal would boost the nation’s economic...

Cleveland, OH
