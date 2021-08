MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed the New York Governor Thursday saying “there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo.” The remarks come on the heels of a DOJ inspector general report providing evidence of Cuomo’s behavior and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed earlier this week that he made inappropriate comments to several state employees. There were also confirmed instances of him engaging in nonconsensual touching.