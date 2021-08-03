PeaceHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for all caregivers
VANCOUVER, Wash. – PeaceHealth has announced that starting August 31, 2021, all caregivers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a qualifying medical exemption. Unvaccinated individuals will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, as well as additional masking, potential reassignment to non-patient care settings, and other safety protocols. The policy will apply to all caregivers, including providers, students, contractors, vendors, and volunteers.kval.com
