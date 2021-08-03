Singer Mahalia Talks Sampling Cam’ron’s Song ‘Oh Boy,’ Her Introduction to Hip-Hop and More

Cancel
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. The daughter of two musicians, 23-year-old U.K. R&B singer Mahalia’s life has always been colored by sound. Signing with Asylum Records U.K. at age 13, Mahalia has been off and running since catching her big break in 2019, with her debut album, Love and Compromise. With her 2021 single “Jealous” featuring Rico Nasty on the airwaves, Mahalia talked to XXL about her career, learning about hip-hop from her brothers and her Cam’ron screensaver.

