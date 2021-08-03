Singer Mahalia Talks Sampling Cam’ron’s Song ‘Oh Boy,’ Her Introduction to Hip-Hop and More

It’s a muggy, sizzling day in West Palm Beach, yet $NOT is dressed for a snowstorm that only he knows is coming. The brown Cactus Jack hoodie he wears — apparently gifted to him by Travis Scott himself — is tied tight around his head, totally obscuring most of his face save for his eyes, nose, mouth and a few dreadlocks that managed to sneak out. Over the hoodie sits an oversized, black and red “Scarface” jacket that he claims to have lifted off of Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler. (“He paid for it,” Zingler later said. “I wouldn’t go around bragging about that.”) Black jeans paired with black and silver loafers complete the bottom half of the look while a red bandanna rests on the top of his head like a crown.