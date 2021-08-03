Cancel
Music

String quartet sheds its violinists

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London-based Navarra String Quartet has recruited violinists Benjamin Marquise Gilmore and Laia Valentin Braun, to join violist Sascha Bota and cellist Brian O’Kane. They replace Magnus Johnston and Marije Johnston after almost two decades.

