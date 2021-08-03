String quartet sheds its violinists

The Small Song Cycles: Drei Gesänge des Harfners aus ‘Wilhelm Meister’, D478; Fier Refrainlieder, D866 etc. Schubert would doubtless not have considered the six opus-numbered collections presented here as ‘cycles’. Published between 1821 and the year of his death, they range over no more than three to five songs apiece, some linked by poet, others a theme. But they disclose Schubert the anthologist, revealing carefully considered contexts for such evergreens as ‘Du bist die Ruh’, ‘Lachen und Weinen’ and ‘Rastlose Liebe’. The context, moreover, is enhanced by Markus Schäfer and Zvi Meniker’s determination to reignite the issue of performance practice that was a hot topic in Schubert’s Vienna. The composer’s great champion Johann Michael Vogl was famous for his freewheeling approach to the vocal lines, and Schäfer follows his example, underpinned by a fortepiano based on a model familiar to Schubert, its fruity lower register ensuring a rippling, wine-dark opening to ‘Lied eines Schiffers an die Dioskuren’.