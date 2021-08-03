CE Pro Deep Dive: Multiroom AV Market Stays Healthy

While most people browsing the web on a computer use a mouse, many rely on their keyboard instead. Theoretically, using a web page with the keyboard should not be a problem — press the TAB key to move the keyboard focus from one focusable element to the next then press ENTER to activate, easy! However, many (if not most) websites tend to have a menu of links at the top of the page, and it can sometimes take a lot of presses to get to the content that you want. Take the homepage of 20min for example, one of the biggest news sites here in Switzerland. You want to read the top story? That’ll be the best part of 40 key presses — not the best best use of anyone’s time.