The New Wave of Brand Loyalty

This actually causes quite the argument among many many people since to be fair, a lot of folks don’t want to hear the truth, they want to think that everyone is bound to think like they do and will take care of the environment in every conceivable way. The problem, unfortunately, is that the cost that would come with safely disposing of or finding a way to truly reuse plastics is up for heavy debate since some folks have found ways to make it work, while others are bound to simply fill landfills and other areas with the materials that people believe are being scrubbed, recycled, and repurposed. To be fair, some folks are really trying to make it work, but the truth that keeps spreading is that apparently the level of work, time, and money that’s required to make this a successful solution is simply too much for big companies to invest in, which makes sense, unfortunately, considering that big companies are out to make money, not lose it. This is a pretty cynical way to look at things, but it’s closer to the truth than people might like.