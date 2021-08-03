Cancel
Health

New Mexico sets rules to launch pandemic debt collection

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during an interview as she camps outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s court system is taking steps to ease financial upheaval as the state resumes foreclosures on delinquent mortgage loans and phases out a moratorium on commercial debt collection orders often tied to credit cards or health care.

The Administrative Office of the Courts on Monday announced staggered deadlines for a return to debt collection orders that can be used to garnish wages or seize property to pay off commercial debts. Common forms of overdue credit are linked to credit card spending and medical expenses.

At the same time, the state judiciary said mortgage lenders can’t foreclose on properties without first providing homeowners with information about various ways to avoid foreclosure — including forbearance agreements that reduce or suspend loan payments temporarily.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil acknowledged that an increase is expected in foreclosure and consumer debt cases as pandemic protections expire — but he added that it is unlikely to be overwhelming.

“We have reached a point in the COVID-19 pandemic where courts can normally process consumer debt cases and foreclosures in a fair and orderly manner,” Vigil said in a statement.

A statewide moratorium remains in effect on evictions for people unable to pay their rent. The state Supreme Court has not set an expiration date on that moratorium.

Over the weekend, the U.S. government lifted an order that prevented banks across the country from foreclosing on homes, potentially putting thousands of families at risk.

An estimated 1.75 million homeowners — about 3.5% of all homes — have some sort of forbearance plan with their banks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. It is unclear how many New Mexico homeowners are in forbearance.

The scale of the potential problem is much less than it was during the Great Recession, when about 10 million homeowners lost their homes to foreclosure after the housing bubble burst in 2008.

A limited number of U.S. single-family property owners still fall under a moratorium on evictions that has been extended through Sept. 30 by the Federal Housing Administration.

Federal agencies will continue requiring mortgage servicers to give borrowers who can resume payments the option of moving missed payments to the end of their mortgages at no additional cost.

For delinquent consumer debts, commercial lenders can begin filing in New Mexico’s courts for collection orders gradually, starting on Sept. 1 for judgements that date back to 2016 or earlier. The moratorium fully expires on Feb. 1, 2022.

