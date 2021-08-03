Cancel
“The Assassin” Jody Hamilton Currently In Hospice Care

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Masked Assassin” Jody Hamilton has reportedly entered into hospice care, according to PWInsider. The legendary Hamilton, 82, debuted back in 1955 and worked for numerous promotions throughout his career.has been retired since 1988 after suffering a broken back. He worked behind-the-scenes and in managerial roles for WCW after that, and later as a trainer at the WCW Power Plant. Hamilton, the father of veteran referee Nick Patrick, re-launched his Deep South Wrestling promotion in 2005, and that fed operated as a WWE developmental territory until 2007. DSW ceased operations shortly after that, and Hamilton filed a lawsuit against WWE over their working agreement for the developmental territory. The suit was settled out of court in early 2010, but terms were never revealed.

