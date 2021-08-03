Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NC Rep. Jerry Carter, longtime Baptist minister, dies at 66

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMTcA_0bGbDMhI00
In this January 2019 photo, newly-elected state Rep. Jerry Carter addresses the crowd at Reidsville Baptist Church in Reidsville, N.C. Carter, a longtime Baptist pastor who joined the legislature two years ago, died early Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Duke Hospital in Durham from complications after surgery late last week to treat a rare gastrointestinal disorder, according to Aaron Shelton, assistant pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church. He was 66. (Joe Dexter/News & Record via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Jerry Carter, a longtime Baptist pastor who joined the legislature two years ago, died early Tuesday at age 66, a fellow minister said.

Carter died at Duke Hospital in Durham from complications after surgery late last week to treat a rare gastrointestinal disorder, according to Aaron Shelton, assistant pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church. Carter founded the church in 1988 and served as its senior pastor, Shelton said.

Carter, a Republican representing Rockingham County, was elected to the state House in 2018 and won a second two-year term in 2020. He was was a chairman of the House Families, Children and Aging Policy Committee.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Carter’s death to open Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Council of State, which is comprised of 10 statewide elected officials.

“He was a very good man — a veteran, he was a pastor, he was a representative and he was my friend,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said at the meeting. “It’s a devastating loss for his community. He’s a fixture in his community. He’s touched many lives.”

Carter also served previously in the Army, and as a State Highway Patrol chaplain. House Speaker Tim Moore said in a news release that he’s “heartbroken and devastated” by Carter’s death.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bruton Carter. She posted on Facebook in early July that her husband was diagnosed with idiopathic myointimal hyperplasia of mesenteric veins. The illness often mimics inflammatory bowel disease, according to medical experts in publications from the National Institutes of Health.

Shelton said Tuesday in a phone interview that Carter made a difference in many people’s lives. Sunday attendance at Reidsville Baptist averaged about 250 people.

“I know he was real,” Shelton said. “Once you got to know him, you’d become a better person, too.”

Rockingham County Republican activists ultimately will meet to pick someone to serve out the remainder of Carter’s two-year term in the 65th District.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Pastor#Nc#Ap#Duke Hospital#Reidsville Baptist Church#Republican#House#The Council Of State#State Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Cheri Beasley’s campaign manager, finance director quit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two top campaign officials working to elect North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley have decided to leave the campaign. Beasley’s campaign manager, Katie Gladstone, will remain on staff for the next couple weeks as her team transitions to a new leader. Margaret Nelson, Beasley’s finance director, left in July.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Governor: Most state workers must be vaccinated or tested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing, under a new requirement Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. The order will take effect Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees, the governor’s office said...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee says court ruling prohibits new eviction pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s court system won’t follow a new COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratorium by President Joe Biden’s administration, reasoning that a federal appeals court for its region has already decided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have authority to issue pauses on eviction. Attorneys helping tenants...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NJ students K-12 to wear masks, governor to announce

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Legal memo says reform law doesn’t prevent police response

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A legal memo from the Washington Attorney General’s office says that the state’s new police use-of-force law does not prevent officers from responding to non-criminal calls like mental health and other community welfare calls. Several Washington police agencies had signaled their intent to stop responding to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy