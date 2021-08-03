Officers cleared in 2019 stop that led to motorist’s death

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state grand jury has declined to file charges against northern New Jersey police officers over a 2019 traffic stop that led to an upstate New York motorist being hit and killed.

The incident occurred on westbound Interstate 80. According to the state attorney general’s office, Montville police officers pulled over 25-year-old Kevin Cruz of Black River, New York at about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019.

The officers asked him to exit his vehicle and Cruz ran onto the highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the attorney general’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The grand jury reviewed witness interviews, police dashboard camera videos and autopsy results and concluded its deliberations on Monday.

The grand jury was convened under a 2019 directive that requires the attorney general’s office to investigate any deaths that occur during encounters with police or while in custody.