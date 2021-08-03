Please Enable JavaScript

Not to age myself too much but in my earliest recollections of buying weed I was, at best, presented with two choices. Do you want regs or kind bud? Ditch weed or Gainesville green? The choices were limited. You occasionally might’ve come across some edibles, but typically the choices came down to a bag of stems and seeds or the promise of this better looking bud which they swore was actually Northern Lights. Fast forward a couple of decades and it is clear that the cannabis industry and weed culture in general has exploded into an array of product offerings and language that can be dizzying to someone new to it all. Hard seltzers may be the only industry with more expansive offerings than cannabis.