Please Enable JavaScript

DJs Torin Lawson, Bryce Lawson, and David Matos make up the Miami DJ collective Freak the Disco playing this first installment of a new first Friday art and music party kicking off in St. Pete’s Edge District. Beatport called the trio “rambunctious sometimes minimal, soulful, funky groovers,” and promoters have promised similarly notable house music DJs for the party going forward. Entry is free before 9 p.m.—and $10-$20 afterwards—at the Edge Collective Marketplace where visual artists from across the Bay area will also be working.
