This is a press release from Redwood National and State Parks:. There is going to be a Junior Angler Fishing Day, free fishing event, coming up for kids 16 years old and younger at Freshwater Beach, located just south of Orick, CA on Saturday, August 7. In collaboration with the CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and Redwood National and State Parks, we will be offering surf perch fishing on the beach from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Sign up is required for this event, which folks can do by calling 707-465-7762 or emailing [email protected]. This event is limited to 40 junior anglers. Junior anglers need to be accompanied by an adult if attending the event.