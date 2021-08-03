Student honored by Institute of Food Technologists

Ten Harwood Union High School students participated in the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) immersions this summer. In a typical year, GIV would convene on college campuses across the state for multi-day residential institutes where Vermont high school students explore topics that excite them. For the second year in a row, GIV went virtual, with students all over Vermont connecting, learning and sharing their work remotely. The programs involved online workshops for several hours each day for the duration of the immersions (five to 11 days), in addition to independent research or projects, along with social and team activities, from virtual drum circles to JackBox game nights.