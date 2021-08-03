Cancel
Fargo, ND

Student honored by Institute of Food Technologists

NDSU cereal science student Jayani Maddakandage Dona was honored at the 2021 Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) annual meeting held in Chicago during July. She was one of six finalists in the IFT Mark L. Bieber Graduate Student Oral Competition - Nutrition Division and received third place for her presentation, “Nutritional quality of hulled wheat species: Einkorn, emmer and spelt.” Her presentation was based on her master’s degree research.

