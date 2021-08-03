Cancel
Public Health

Nike’s Performance Face Mask for Team USA Is Now Available to the Public

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Team USA is being celebrated for its technical talents, but the face masks its athletes are wearing are also garnering attention. Following the team’s numerous wins at the Tokyo Olympics last week, many viewers were quick to compare the competitors’ boxy, textured masks — made by Nike — to a style worn by super-villain Bane in the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“Is it Bane? No. It’s @TeamUSA,” the Tokyo Olympics account jokingly Tweeted alongside a photo of Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel wearing the mask.

And now, the unique mask can be yours, too.

Available to shop on Nike.com for $60, the so-called Venturer mask features distinctive pleats inspired by Japanese origami. Crafted for intense athletic activity, it’s designed to be breathable and comfortable, with a built-in chin insert and nose cushion. It also includes adjustable, interchangeable straps for a custom fit, a sleek black carrying case to keep it clean and isolated from other items in your bag and comes in sizes XS to XL.

The launch coincides with new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the Delta strain of COVID-19 continues to spread. The CDC currently recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks when entering indoor public spaces — particularly in environments with high transmission rates. Wearing masks on public transportation like planes, trains and buses is still required.

Despite the Venturer’s hefty construction, Nike emphasizes it’s not a medical-grade mask and should not be used by healthcare professionals as Personal Protective Equipment.

Eager to add the Venturer mask to your everyday or workout lineup? Shop it, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dh7Hz_0bGbD4tT00
Nike's Venturer face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy:
Nike Venturer Mask
$60

