Universal, IN

Nicholas Hoult Will Play Dracula’s Unhinged Henchman in Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Renfield’

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Hoult is set to star in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering on Dracula’s notorious lackey. Chris McKay, the filmmaker behind “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie,” is directing and producing “Renfield,” which serves as an origin story for Dracula’s unhinged henchman. Based on an original script by Robert Kirkman, the screenplay will be written by Ryan Ridley (“Rick and Morty”).

m.imdb.com

