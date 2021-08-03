Nicholas Hoult Will Play Dracula’s Unhinged Henchman in Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Renfield’

Nicholas Hoult is joining Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming film The Menu. The new movie from Searchlight Pictures will also reunite several members of the Succession creative team. Executive producer Mark Mylod will direct the film, from a screenplay written by Will Tracey and Seth Reiss. Tracey wrote the fantastic "Tern Haven" episode of Succession, where the Roys head to the Pierces family home to persuade them to sell. Reiss is a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, so it seems like we'll have an interesting mix of tones to work from. Succession executive producer Adam McKay will also produce, alongside Betsy Koch from their Hyperobject Industries.