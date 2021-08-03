Cancel
Agriculture

New Forest Service Chief Says New Resources Needed for Wildfire Prevention

USDA.gov (press release)
 17 days ago

Remark: A New Forest Service Chief is taking the helm at the height of a devastating and dangerous wildfire season. Gary Crawford has this report. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. Duration: 00:03:00.114. Author: GCRAWFOR.

www.usda.gov

Randy Moore
Tom Vilsack
#Wildfire#New Forest Service
