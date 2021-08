DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. OTC Drugs Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. OTC drugs market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the period 2021-2026. U.S. OTC DRUGS MARKET INSIGHTSWith the rise in self-medication among the US population, the demand for on-the-counter (OTC) drugs are significantly increasing. COVID-19 outbreak has considerably influenced the sales of these drugs with the increased focus on personal health. The expansion in the number of OTC medicines in the region by manufacturing companies and switching prescriptions to OTC drugs highly contributes to market growth.