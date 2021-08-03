Poster And Trailer For Showtime’s Documentary BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES

A trailer for the upcoming Rick James doc, B*tchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James has been released. Directed by Emmy-nominee and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins, the new feature offers an in-depth look at one of the most controversial and confrontational figures in "punk-funk" music. Known for hits songs like "Super Freak" and "Give It to Me," James, who passed away in 2004, was a formidable figure in music during the '70s and '80s as a songwriter, performer and producer. According to Showtime, the doc will "present a full picture of James' dramatic rise and fall," as well as feature rare footage of James'incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video and original interviews with legendary artists. B*tchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James will premiere on Friday, September 3, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.