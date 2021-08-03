Poster And Trailer For Showtime’s Documentary BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES
Showtime has released these official poster and trailer for BITCHIN': THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES documentary about the legendary funkster, directed by Emmy®-nominee Sacha Jenkins (WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN, BURN, MOTHERF*CKER, BURN!). BITCHIN' is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B's most legendary and often underappreciated figures.
