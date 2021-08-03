Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Police arrest husband of Iowa woman found dead near river

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.

Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter, also of Ottumwa. Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members.

Ottumwa police have not said how she died, but that her death was a result of foul play.

Gregory Showalter has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ottumwa, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Wapello County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson police arrest 2nd teenage suspect in homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide case in Tucson, authorities said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of murder and armed robbery, police said. A 17-year-old boy, who also is considered a suspect, is already in custody.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Officer shoots, injures man carrying knife in Tennessee

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and injured a man who was armed with a knife outside a grocery store, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The man, who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries, the TBI said. The officer, from Mt. Juliet Police Department, also was not identified.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The plane’s emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. when the plane crashed in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said. A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy